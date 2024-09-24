Assam: Goalpara District Reschedules School Timings Due to Scorching Heat

Goalpara: In view of the continuous rise in scorching heat, the Goalpara district administration has re-scheduled the school timings from Lower Primary School (LPS) to Secondary and Senior Secondary School (SSS).

In an order passed by the District Commissioner, Khanindra Choudhury on Saturday, all the school sections from primary to senior secondary, the classes will begin from morning 7 o’ clock. When the LPS classes will run upto 12 pm, the secondary upto 12:30 pm, the SSS classes will at close at 1 pm.

