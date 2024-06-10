Assam: Kamrup (Metro) transport office launches an initiative to address traffic issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office is launching a new initiative to address traffic-related issues directly within local communities. This programme, supported by the councils of 60 wards in Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari, aims to provide hands-on assistance to residents.

Under the special initiative of Assam’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Transport Department will begin this exceptional public service programme on June 10. The programme is designed to assist those who have been unable to access various transport services despite the availability of over 50 contactless services online.

Gautam Das, Special Duty Officer of the State Transport Department and Additional In-Charge of Kamrup City District Transport Officer, emphasized that making transport services available online has saved vehicle owners both time and money. However, many still face difficulties due to a lack of technical knowledge or an inability to visit the department office due to their busy schedules. To address these issues, a dedicated team will visit local communities to resolve vehicle-related problems on-site, with the support of local councillors.

Das highlighted the importance of finding permanent and swift solutions to traffic issues, even suggesting the setup of temporary camps in some wards if necessary. The programme will also address concerns from various industries and construction companies, offering assistance with insurance, fitness, permits, pollution control, and tax payment certificates.

A specially prepared team at the District Transport Officer’s office in Betkuchi will handle objections and queries from vehicle owners immediately. Residents wishing to take advantage of this service are encouraged to contact the department between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following numbers: 9577992153, 80113333013, 8822755728, and 9127206803. This initiative aims to foster a closer relationship between the Transport Department and vehicle users, contributing to the goal of making Assam an accident-free state through cooperative public service programmes.

