Guwahati: Traffic restrictions issued for counting of votes in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the counting of votes of the General Parliamentary Election 2024, DCP Traffic, Guwahati has issued the following traffic restrictions for Tuesday.

Plying of heavy goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-27, falling under Guwahati City, from 4am of June 4, till the counting process is over. The vehicles coming from the Jyotikuchi side towards Rajiv Gandhi Road shall be diverted towards A.K Azad Road not allowing any vehicles coming via this road towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. Rajiv Gandhi Road will be earmarked as a no-vehicle ply zone as well as a no-parking zone.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter from the IOCL side in the service lane towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. The vehicles coming from Garchuk side towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre shall be diverted towards NH-27 through the flyover bridge, thereby not allowing any

vehicles to enter the service lane towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. This restriction is exempted for Election Duty Personnel, Poll-related Materials and any Emergency Service Vehicle. These restrictions will not hamper, the movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, life-saving drugs, vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders etc.

