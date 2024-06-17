Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration Pays Homage to Martyrs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration today paid tribute to the historic sacrifice of forty-two martyrs, including the revered Kushal Konwar, in a commemorative ceremony at Nehru Park. Organised by the district administration, the event was graced by several dignitaries and honoured guests.

Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Public Health Engineering and Tourism, served as the chief guest and paid homage to the statue of Shaheed Kushal Konwar. In his speech, Minister Mallabaruah emphasised the day's significance and reflected on the profound sacrifices made for the nation. "Today's auspicious day reminds us of the selflessness required to serve our nation. Kushal Konwar's sacrifice, made with a smile, continues to inspire us with unparalleled motivation. The self-dignity we live with in today's independent India is due to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters," he stated.

He further added, "The freedom fighters' sacrifices have bestowed upon us an independent India, allowing us the golden opportunity to establish ourselves as a leading nation. We must remain steadfast in our determination to honour their legacy and shape the India they envisioned."

The ceremony included a prayer meeting where workers from the Kasturba Seva Ashram recited passages from the Gita and the Upanishads. Ali Azhar Hussain recited the Quran, and Bhagat Singh read Sikh religious texts, highlighting the unity in diversity that characterises the nation.

Notable attendees included Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency MP Bijli Kalita Medhi, Kushal Konwar's daughter-in-law Jamuna Konwar, grandson Fatik Konwar, State Freedom Fighters' Conference President Radhanand Bora, and other esteemed members such as Puneshwar Duvara, Gokul Gogoi, Jiten Bhagwati, Rohini Kumar Sharma Dalai, Abala Deka, Dwijendra Mohan Sharma, and Dhiren Sharma.

In another significant development, the minister addressed the pressing need to upgrade the water supply schemes in the north Guwahati region to meet the growing daily drinking water requirements. A meeting was convened with the District Commissioner, concerned officers, and ward commissioners of Kamrup district to discuss plans for building a more robust and faultless water supply network. Minister Mallabaruah reviewed the current water supply schemes managed by the Public Health Engineering in the Pandu region. He stressed the necessity of upgrading existing schemes and implementing new projects to ensure an adequate water supply to meet the increasing demand in the region.

The day's events underscored the administration's commitment to honouring the legacy of freedom fighters and addressing the essential needs of the community.

