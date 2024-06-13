All Bodo Students Union Observes 37th Bodoland Martyrs’ Day with Calls for Full Implementation of BTR Accord

KOKRAJHAR: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in association with Kokrajhar district committee, ABSU on Wednesday observed the 37th Bodoland Martyrs’ Day in a befitting manner at the playground of Raimana Friend’s Club in Gossaigaon sub division. A special delegate meeting was also organized on Tuesday.

As part of the programme, the first delegate meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Dimasa Dwibrang Mashahary, Principal of Kokrajhar Government College and Chairman of Bodofa UN Brahma Trust at 4 pm followed by lighting of candles for peace by local MLA Jiron Basumatary.

On June 12, the president of the ABSU Dipen Boro hoisted the organizational flag in the morning while MLA and former general secretary of ABSU Jiron Basumatary paid homage to the martyrs of Bodoland movement followed by floral tribute at the portrait of 1st martyr of Bodoland movement Sujit Narzary by BTC EM-Reo Reoa Narzihary while ex-MLA and the then general secretary of the ABSU Parmeswar Brahma paid floral tribute at the portrait of Bodofa UN Brahma. BTC EM Ukhil Mashahary, joined by leaders of different organizations, released balloons and pigeons for peace and unity.

An open meeting was held with the ABSU president Dipen Boro in the chair. CEM of BTC Pramod Boro inaugurated the open meeting. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor of Maharshi Valmiki Sanskriti University, Haryana graced the programme as chief guest.

ABSU president Dipen Boro in his speech said the remaining clauses of the BTR accord should be fully implemented within the next six months. He said the ABSU in its special delegate meeting held at Mothambil High School playground on Wednesday resolved to send reminder to the Government of India and Assam to implement all the clauses within the specific time failing of which the ABSU has reaffirmed to re-start the democratic mass movement. He also said the ABSU had been keeping a close observation on the use of excessive drugs by the youngsters. The ABSU president also said they had been keeping a watch on the alarming trend of eloping of married women with other male partners.

In his inaugural speech, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said Bodofa made the design of making Bodos a master race of the world and launched the Bodoland mass movement in 1987 and Sujit Narzary became the 1st martyr of Bodoland movement who became martyrdom on June 12, 1987. He said the ABSU had been working for the development of the Bodos with the vision of Bodofa UN Brahma.

Boro said there were many honest, sincere, meritorious and hard working youths among the Bodos and for them a proper planning is utmost important. He said as many as 48 students of medical aspirants out of total 50 under Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission cleared the NEET examination this year and 44 students cleared the JEE for Engineering last year which is very significant for human resource development. He also said the government of BTC will take urgent step to release the ex-gratia assistance to the martyr families of Bodoland movement.

Chief guest of the open meeting Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj said the Bodos were hard working and the council government has been on right track. He said had Sujit Narzary not been martyr, the Bodo movement would have been in different way. He also said the ABSU had been dedicating themselves for development of Bodo society in all spheres. He hoped that the Bodos will be living with dignity and honour with their hard working and dedication for the society.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary in his speech said the history of past 37 years has reminded them about the Bodoland movement and sacrifice of the Bodos led by Bodofa UN Brahma. It was attended by the general secretary of Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Nilakanta Goyary, Deputy Chief of BTC Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, MLAs-Jiron Basumatary, Deputy Chief of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Romeo P. Narzary and BTC EMs and leaders of United Forum of Ex-NDFB, All Assam Tribal Sangha, Registrar of Bodoland University Dr. Subung Basumatary and other dignitaries attended the programme.

