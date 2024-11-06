Assam: Kamrup to Facilitate Youth Enrolment in PM’s Internship Scheme

Guwahati: The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme - Pilot Project for FY 2024-25, which aims to provide internship opportunities to youth in leading 500 companies across the country, has been announced.

The Guidelines for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme - Pilot Project, have also been issued for the probable interns / ex-students who aspire to apply for the internship.

The Kamrup District Administration has directed Employment Exchange officials to visit educational institutes to facilitate registration on the spot.

Additionally, a help desk has been set up in the conference hall of the T&D Branch, 3rd Floor, Integrated District Commissioner’s office, Amingaon. The help desk will function from 10 am onwards on the working day till November 8 and will facilitate spot registration, a press release stated.

