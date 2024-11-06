Assam: PM Internship Scheme meet held in Goalpara District

A Correspondent

Goalpara: With a view to create ample scope for the educated unemployed youths of Goalpara district to undergo training with the frontline companies of the nation under the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme 2024, the district administration on Tuesday arranged a special meeting at the DC’s conference hall.

A strong committee has already been formed with Khanindra Choudhury, DC as the chairman and district employment exchange officer Prafulla Choudhury as the member secretary and other line department officers as the members to make the scheme a mega success.

To receive the opportunity of being selected for the internship, the applicants will have to get registered online in the employment exchange office and their age criteria is between 21 to 24 years.

The required qualifications of the applicants have been divided into three categories, class ten passed, graduation from any streams and IIT passed. The last date for the application have been fixed on November 10. There are every likelihood that the successful intern will get employed in these top companies. The tenure of the internship is likely to be of twelve months and the selected candidates will receive approximately rupees five thousand per month.

