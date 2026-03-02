Assam: Karbi Students’ Association opposes Member Selection for Council

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The central committee of the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) opposed the member selection process for the proposed Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council for plains Karbis.

Speaking to the media in Dimoria, president Biren Bangthai said KSA had long demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and autonomy for plains Karbis. While welcoming the government’s move to form the council, he alleged that the selection process was being carried out unilaterally under the influence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Bangthai also objected to the reported inclusion of certain individuals, including Indreswar Teron, and alleged that members from Karbi Anglong were being considered despite provisions for plains representation. Secretary Kaushik Rongpi urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure transparency and warned that the community would respond in the forthcoming Assembly elections if ignored.

