Assam: Protests erupt in Karbi Anglong following assault on Karbi Students’ Association activists

Bokajan: A wave of communal unrest has swept through Karbi Anglong, triggered by a violent assault on Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) members returning from a demonstration organized by the Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front (ASDCYF) at Donkamakam, West Karbi Anglong on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5pm in Kheroni Charali, resulting in injuries to more than five individuals and severe damage to the vehicle in which the KSA members were travelling.

The incident took place at Kheroni Chariali when some miscreants reportedly assaulted a group of activists of the Karbi Students’ Union (KSA), on their way from Donka. They were returning from a demonstration organized by the Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front demanding Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to review status PGR and VGR land under the administrative control of KAAC and evict all illegal settlers from PGR/VGR land of Karbi Anglong.

In response to the assault, members of the KSA have taken a strong stance by closing down shops and establishments, amplifying apprehensions and tension in the region. All the major towns of the two hill districts Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Diphu, Howraghat, Bokajan and Baithalangso remained closed on Friday as Karbi organizations continued their protest demanding eviction of all illegal settlers from Kheroni PGR. The atmosphere remains tense as the community grapples with the aftermath of the attack.

The demonstration, organized by the ASDCYF and KSA, aimed to oppose the demands of the Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) regarding land rights on PGR and VGR in West Karbi Anglong. During the recent visit of the President of India to Shillong, the RNSS submitted a memorandum, pressing for land rights for the people settled in VGR and PGR land in Karbi Anglong.

The situation has forced the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to call for an emergency meeting on February 20 to review the status of VGR/PGR land under the administrative jurisdiction of KAAC area.

Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh said, “There has been a scuffle at Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong district on February 15. A criminal case under Kheroni PS with case number 12/2024 under section 341/147/143/294/120B/153A 325/307/506/427 of IPC has been registered and 17 persons have been arrested till now.”

“We would not spare anyone breaking the law or indulging in disorderly conduct. All perpetrators of violence would be arrested and taken to task. Additional security measures, including pickets and increased patrolling, is being provided in the area to instil a sense of security among the inhabitants of the region,” Singh added.

The protesters also blocked Howeraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang and KAAC EM Amarsing Tisso for several hours at Kheroni on Friday. The protesters sought assurance from KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang to evict illegal settlers from Kheroni PGR immediately.

MLA Darsing Ronghang assured the protesters that the government would certainly take appropriate steps to review the status of PGR and VGR land in Karbi Anglong. More than 70,000 Hindi-speaking people, mostly sugarcane growers, have been living in Kheroni since the independence of the country.

Terming the incident unfortunate, CEM Tuliram Ronghang said, “I express my anguish over the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday in Kheroni over the issue of PGR/VGR land where some youths returning from Dongkamukam to Diphu were attacked by some assailants, making them critically injured. I condemn the violence, the law will take its course, and the culprits will be brought to book. I have convened a meeting on the 19th of this month with the stakeholders to discuss on the issue, and on the 20th with MP, MLAs, ex-MP, ex-MLAs, and all party leaders, to discuss the same. I request one and all to please maintain peace and harmony.”

Several student organizations have swiftly condemned the assault, emphasizing the need for immediate arrests of the perpetrators and are advocating for the restoration of peace and communal harmony in the region. The incident has sparked concerns among various groups, urging authorities to take decisive actions to bring the culprits to justice.

The All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad, Karbi Anglong District Committee has also strongly condemned the attack on the KSA activists in Kheroni and said that such acts of violence have no place in society. “We demand a swift and thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators of this attack and ensure they are brought to justice. Acts of violence not only harm individuals but also disrupt the harmony of our diverse community,” the student body said in a statement.

The assault on KSA members has ignited a massive protest in Karbi Anglong, with widespread condemnation from student organizations. The underlying tensions related to land rights issues in the region add complexity to the situation. As authorities grapple with maintaining law and order, all communities anxiously await measures to ensure justice, peace, and communal harmony in the aftermath of this unfortunate incident.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: AIUDF MLA lambasts MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha

Also Watch: