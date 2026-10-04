Assam: Kaziranga Wildlife Division organises first Ironman Challenge

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: As part of the 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations with the theme 'Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife,' the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP and TR) organised the first-ever Kaziranga Ironman Challenge at Biswanath on Friday. The unique initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Biswanath Wildlife Division, including two women participants. The participants took up the challenging combination of running, cycling, and swimming from Panibharal, Biswanath, to Bhomoraguri Bridge. The Director of KNP and TR, highlighting the essence of habitat and connectivity for sustaining wildlife diversity, stated that this trial version of the Kaziranga Ironman Challenge may later on include more adventure sports enthusiasts so that wildlife awareness messages go far and wide.

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