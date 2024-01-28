Assam: Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Alumni Meet on January 27-28

An Alumni Meet will be organised in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi on January 27 and 28 bringing together more than one hundred former students of this prestigious school.

Mr. Mahesh Pradhan, the President of school’s Alumni Association said that this will be one of the largest Alumni Meetscrafting an ambience of nostalgia and camaraderie for the ex-students as they revisit their alma mater to relive the good old days.

Briefing about the schedule of the event, he informed that all participating alumni will attend the morning assembly on January 27 in which ex-teachers of the school will be felicitated and thereafter, a magnificent idol of Maa Saraswati will be installed at the assembly place. There will also be an interactive session with the present students to provide them career guidance regarding higher studies and placements.

Further, there will be some friendly matches to celebrate bonhomie and bonding viz. tug of war, musical chair, football, etc. in which alumni, ex-teachers, and present teachers will take part. This will be followed by lunch for the teachers and alumni. Later in the day, a banquet with the families of alumni is also scheduled to rekindle old memories.

Dr. Rituparna Phukan Ray, General Secretary of the Alumni Association said that the Alumni Meet is being held after a gap of 12 years to provide a platform for alumni to reconnect with each other and the organizers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. He further informed that a picnic with the families of alumni is also planned on January 28 to cherish the spirit of togetherness in this nostalgic reunion.