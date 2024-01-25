Assam: On the spot painting competition organized at Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya

NAGAON: An on the spot painting competition was organized here at Nagaon Kendriya Vidyalaya on Tuesday. The competition was organized as per directions from Headquarter of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangstha, New Delhi. Apurba Das, the principal of the school, at the outset, extended a warm welcome to all the participants, escorts and judges of the event. He addressed the august gathering and motivated the aspiring painters to express their desire, dreams on painting sheets and enliven the occasion through their artistic skills. The competition witnessed the participation of 100 participants from over 17 schools which included participants from neighbouring KV, JNV, other state run schools of the town. The event celebrated the spirit and enthusiasm of young students from Class IX to XII who painted their dreams and aspirations on paper. The galaxy of young aspiring painters were provided painting kits laden with all the stationery required for the competition in the venue. Participants chose their topics from the mantras provided in Exam Warriors book penned by PM Narendra Modi in the light of examination stress and anxiety.

Besides, there were other mantras also which were chosen by the painters that would help a growing individual to fight obstacles in life and celebrate life as it comes.

Topics like Chandrayaan, Sporting Success, Viksit Bharat also found space on the painting sheets of the participants. The fine weather and the sunny day was by the side of the participants throughout. It was an ideal day for all as all participants took to their pencils and brushes as they got engaged in their paintings under the sun and shade. Over 3 judges made a review of the paintings submitted to them. They interpreted the themes/mantras selected by the participants, they tested their level of creativity, quality of the art work and the artistic skill demonstrated in their art. The best 5 participants were announced and the winners were duly rewarded with certificates and a book titled ‘Gandhi – Warrior of Non Violence’ by R.D Tandon and Roland E Wolseley as suggested by Headquarter of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangstha.

