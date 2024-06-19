Assam: Khetri AASU protests against price rise in state

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: In a decisive move against the escalating costs of vital goods such as fuel and life-saving medications, the Khetri regional unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) orchestrated a demonstration today in Khetri.

The event, staged near Dimoria College Gate, saw students and locals alike brandishing signs denouncing the state administration's inability to stem the tide of rising prices. Voices at the protest were loud in their rebuke of government oversight, singling out the state's food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister with an effigy set ablaze.

Leaders from the Khetri unit lambasted state policies, decrying their adverse effects on public welfare. Urgent appeals were made for immediate relief from the sudden inflation, specifically targeting essential goods and life-saving medications statewide.

Leading the protest, Amarjyoti Baishya and Bedanta Barua, president and secretary of the unit, were joined by a large number of students and members of the local community in this vocal demonstration.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks DCs to form task forces to check price rise in state (sentinelassam.com)