Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks DCs to form task forces to check price rise in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed all district commissioners of the state to form task forces to monitor the prices of all commodities, both at the sources and in the markets in Assam.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, “I have asked the district commissioners to hold meetings with the retailers to know as to why prices of commodities in the state are high and to find out a mechanism to lower the prices. I have also asked the district commissioners to form task forces for monitoring the prices at the sources of the commodities and in the markets.”

