Assam: KKHSOU holds awareness programme on energy conservation and renewable energy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), organised an awareness programme on “Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy: Advancing Environmental Sustainability through Bioenergy” at its Khanapara campus on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by CIQA Director Dr Parag Dutta, who highlighted the importance of promoting green technologies and creating public awareness on energy conservation to address environmental challenges.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Rupam Kataki of Tezpur University stressed the need to shift from fossil fuels to sustainable energy systems. He highlighted the potential of bioenergy and biochar, noting that India generates nearly 750 million metric tonnes of biomass annually, with an estimated surplus of about 230 million metric tonnes that could support clean energy production and environmental sustainability.

In his presidential remarks, Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma of KKHSOU emphasised the scientific utilisation of agricultural residues, municipal solid waste and solar energy to strengthen the country’s renewable energy sector. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Antara Mahanta Barua.

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