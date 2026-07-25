KKHSOU Conducts Admission Promotion and Certificate Distribution Programme at Mangaldai College

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) awarded original pass certificates to 700 learners during a special programme, marking a significant milestone for graduates while promoting higher education through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system.

Around 350 graduates attended the event to receive their certificates from the Vice Chancellor of KKHSOU, Professor Rajendra Prasad Das. The remaining learners who were unable to attend have been requested to collect their certificates from the designated study centre within the week.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Das congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and encouraged them to embrace lifelong learning and use their knowledge and skills to make meaningful contributions to society.

The programme was attended by Dr Kamala Kanta Bora, Principal of Mangaldai College, Dr Ridip Dev Choudhury, Dean (Study Centre), in charge, KKHSOU, and Shri Birinchi Kumar Borah, Assistant Registrar (Study Centre), KKHSOU. The dignitaries emphasised the vital role of open and distance learning in expanding access to quality higher education and encouraged aspiring students to explore the University's academic offerings.

The event also served as an outreach platform for admissions to the July–August 2026 academic session. University officials provided information on undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes, explaining the admission process, learner support services and the flexibility offered through the ODL mode.

An alumni registration drive was also organised to strengthen the University's alumni network by reconnecting former learners with their alma mater and encouraging long-term engagement with the KKHSOU community.