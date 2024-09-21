Assam: KKHSOU to hold 3-day workshop on 'Blended Learning' from Sept 25

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), New Delhi, is going to organize a three-day national workshop on "blended learning" from September 25th to September 27th at the city campus of the university located at Khanapara, Guwahati.

The workshop aims to enhance teachers of open universities understanding of the concept, need, scope, and complementary areas of blended learning in the field of open and distance learning. The objectives of the workshop are manifold: to enable the participants to articulate the concept and advantages of blended learning; to outline different models of blended learning with illustrative examples; to investigate methods for creating engaging and effective blended learning experiences; and to examine assessment strategies and feedback mechanisms within a blended learning context.

Head of the ICT and Project Management Unit at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Professor K. Srinivas, New Delhi, and System Administrator, IT Services, Dr. Deepak Bishla, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, will act as the resource persons for the said workshop.

Participants from 12 Open Universities of India are expected to participate and engage in brainstorming and hands-on sessions pertaining to the area of blended learning.

