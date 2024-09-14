KKHSOU to Host ICPR-Sponsored National Seminar on 'Philosophy, Science, and Ethics' from November 12-14, 2024

GUWAHATI: The Discipline of Philosophy under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) will organize a three-day ICPR (Indian Council of Philosophical Research)-sponsored National Seminar on "Philosophy, Science, and Ethics: Indian and Western Perspectives" from November 12 to 14, 2024.

The seminar, which will be held at the university located at Khanapara, Guwahati, aims to explore philosophy, science, and ethics from both Indian and Western perspectives. Eminent thinkers and academicians from across the country, like Professor R.C. Pradhan (Retd.), the University of Hyderabad; Professor Paneerselvam (Retd.), the University of Madras; Professor R.M. Singh, Delhi University; and others, will grace the occasion, facilitating engaging discussions on philosophical, scientific, and ethical topics.

The participants will have an opportunity to network with the leading academicians in the field, which would foster collaborative relationships and intellectual growth. Issues of Indian philosophy, issues of Indian knowledge systems, philosophy of science, applied ethics, social and political philosophy, and other relevant issues of philosophy, science, and ethics are the thrust areas of the seminar.

Prospective authors and research scholars are invited to submit original research papers and case studies for presentation during the seminar. The last date for submission of abstracts is September 20, while the last date for submission of full papers and registration is October 30. Interested participants can reach out to the organizers at philseminarkkhsou24@gmail.com for further information.

