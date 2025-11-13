Assam: Krishna Chandra Gandhi Award to Gurudev Kalicharan, Kokrajhar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Purvottar Janajati Shiksha Samiti (PJSS) has announced that the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust of Kokrajhar has been selected as the recipient of the Krishna Chandra Gandhi Award 2025 in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards educational and socio-economic upliftment in the tribal regions of North-East India.

According to Media Architect of Vidyabharati Assam, Sailendra Pandey the award presentation ceremony will take place on November 15, at the Nilkamal Brahma Auditorium, Science College, Kokrajhar. The event will also mark the celebration of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Instituted in 2007, the Krishna Chandra Gandhi Award is conferred annually by the PJSS to honour individuals and organizations that have made notable contributions in the field of education and social development of tribal communities across the North-East. The initiative seeks to promote educational awareness in tribal areas and encourage volunteers, educators, and organizations working in remote and underdeveloped regions.

On the same occasion, the Krishna Chandra Gandhi Foundation — a sub-committee of PJSS — will present the Janajati Gaurav Samman Awards to five eminent individuals for their exemplary service to the cause of tribal education.

