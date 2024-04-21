Bodoland University observed 165th Birth anniversary of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the State, the 165th birth anniversary of the founder of Brahma Dharma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma was observed by the students of Bodoland University (BU) at its premises on Friday. Registrar of BU Dr. Subung Basumatary paid the floral tribute at the statue of Kalicharan Brahma. The programme was attended by faculty members and officers as well as students of Bodoland University where the esteemed members of GKB Trust were also invited on the occasion. The registrar who inaugurated the programme said, “GKB was the primary force behind social reformation in Bodo society, bringing about significant improvements in a variety of sociocultural spheres. His contributions to the advancement of Bodo civilization were immense, and we will always be grateful for his actions.” The programme ended by vote of thanks from the office of the Director of Students Welfare, Bodoland University.

