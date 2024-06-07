Assam: Laat mandal and middleman arrested for accepting bribe in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A laat mandal and a middleman were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after catching them red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for land mutation-related work.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested Swapna Medhi, Laat Mandal, in the Office of the Guwahati Revenue Circle, District Kamrup (M). The laat mandal and the middleman demanded Rs. 30,000, and later reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 20,000 for a mutation work.

After receiving a complaint, a trap was laid on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, District Kamrup (M). Mahfujur Rahman, the middleman, was caught red-handed in the office immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses. In the same trap operation, Swapna Medhi was apprehended in the office for demanding a bribe and accepting it through the middleman.

A case has been registered at ACB Police Station today, vide ACB P.S. Case No. 46/2024, under Section 120(B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

