PHE executive engineer arrested while taking bribe in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, after trapping him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. A search at his residence that followed his arrest led to the recovery of Rs 79,87,500 in cash. The executive engineer, Jayanta Goswami, is working at the office of the Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle, and was found accepting Rs 20,000 as a bribe at a local hotel in Hengrabari, Guwahati, for the payment of bills.

It has been suspected that the recovered cash has been obtained by illegal means, and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is looking into the matter.

Also Read: Staff of Nagaon Electrical Division, APDCL, Samaguri caught taking bribe (sentinelassam.com)