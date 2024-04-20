Assam: Lack of proper illumination and markers increase accident risks on NH 27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although stretches of National Highways were recently widened from four lanes to six lanes and multiple flyovers were introduced to reduce traffic congestion at the intersections, the lack of proper illumination and markers has become a cause of concern for those who ply on key highways. It has also led to a large number of accidents, especially at certain points on National Highway 27.

The need for proper illumination is manifold on roads to prevent accidents. It further increases if the same road is used by a variety of slow-moving to fast-moving and light to very heavy vehicles. This is exactly what happens with the National Highway that passes through Guwahati City. Almost all vehicles, from very slow-moving e-rickshaws and commercial carriers to fast-moving cars, loaded dumpers, and trailers, used this road. Although the highway had markers regarding locations and turning in the past, the same has not been added at most places since the widened highway stretch was opened to the public. This often leads to the risky overtaking of slow-moving vehicles and taking turns without proper indication. This part of the road also has a lack of appropriate illumination, especially at locations where the service lane opens to the highway, thus leading to a large number of accidents.

Both of these conditions, combined, lead to a large number of accidents. The number is particularly high at two key points on the highway, namely, Tetelia and Lalmati. Both of these locations have options for taking U-turns on the highway itself, and in the absence of any markers, vehicles coming at high speeds often miss out on the signals and collide with vehicles taking a turn, often leading to fatalities.

Talking to The Sentinel, a police official who did not want to be named mentioned that the number of accidents at these two points on the highway is very high. The office also mentioned that the uncontrolled speed of vehicles, especially trucks on the highway, is a major reason for such incidents.

