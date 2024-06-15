Assam: Last date of applications for scholarships extended in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Director of Secondary Education (DSE) has informed the inspectors of schools that the timeline for filling out the scholarship applications on the NSP (National Scholarship Portal) under the Pre- and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for SC and others in regard to Assam has been extended.

The extended date for student registration and filling of scholarship applications on the NSP portal in the current academic session 2023–24 in all schemes is June 30, the closing date for the first level verification is July 15, and the date for the second level verification is July 31, 2024. The DSE has asked the inspectors of schools to make this information known to the students in their respective jurisdictions.

