NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa announces scholarships scheme for BPL students

Haflong: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council celebrated its 73rd foundation day at District Library Auditorium, Haflong on Monday. NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa was the chief guest of the programme who was accompanied by Minister of Power, Sports & Youths Welfare etc. Nandita Gorlosa, NCHAC Chairman Mohit Hojai, all EMs, MACs and other dignitaries.

Announcing the launch of scholarships scheme for BPL students of Dima Hasao district who excelled in the HSLC Exam-2024, CEM said this scholarships are available to those students who achieved 1st, 2nd, and 3rd division in HSLC Exam-2024, offering Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively. This scheme aims to support HSLC passed candidates from BPL families to empower the youth and build a brighter future in the district. BPL students are asked to contact their respective EM/MAC to claim their scholarships for further studies.

As a part of the programme, the top 10 best government schools with 100% result in HSLC examination-2024 in Dima Hasao district were felicitated during the programme by the CEM such as Debarai High School, Songpijang High School, Longmang High School, Thanalambra High School, KGBV New Sangbar, Simtuoilong High School, Boro Arkap High School, Wadrengdisa High School, Hajadisa High School and Thaijuwari High School. In addition, two top meritorious students from government schools viz. Kasaindi Hojai Rank-3, Hrishita Deka Rank-7 were also felicitated ceremoniously during the event.

Speaking about his aspirations for his next 5 years CEM Debolal Gorlosa ensured that schools with 100% pass percentage in HSLC will be provided all sorts of facilities like electricity, drinking water, sports facilities etc. in order to encourage the students’ enrolment. He also added that to provide convenience to the people visiting the headquarters from all constituencies, a guest house will be built for each constituency in Haflong.

In the programme, Minister of Power, Sports & Youths Welfare etc. Nandita Gorlosa during her speech remembered the pillars of the constitution of the council for their priceless contribution since its foundation in 1952 and thanked the people of Dima Hasao for giving them opportunity to work for the people of this district. Chairman Mohit Hojai also delivered a speech and spoke about the council and how the council came into existence.

Traditional dances were presented by different cultural troupes from Dimasa, Jeme, Hrangkhol, Karbi, Kuki, Hmar, Biate and Jiantia. The programme was largely attended by the gaonburas, mozadars, villagers and supporters from various constituencies of Dima Hasao. Gaonburas, Maozadars, Apex Bodies, NGOs, media persons and public in general.

Also Read: Asomiya Yuva Mancha slams ONGC’s anti-Assam stance

Also Watch: