Assam Launches Guru Dakshina Portal to Provide Financial Settlement to Unprovincialised Venture School Teachers

The portal has been developed to support teachers left out during the provincialisation process under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialization of Services) Act, 2011, and the Assam Education (Provincialization of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017.

Eligible applicants include teachers from venture LP schools, UP schools, high schools, higher secondary schools, and degree colleges whose institutions were provincialised but whose own services were not included. Retired teachers from such institutions may also apply.

In cases where a teacher has passed away, a nominee or legal heir can submit the application by providing the required legal heir certificate details. Non-teaching staff are not eligible to apply through the portal.