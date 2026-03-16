Assam Launches Guru Dakshina Portal to Provide Financial Settlement to Unprovincialised Venture School Teachers

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday launched the Guru Dakshina Portal, a digital platform designed to provide a one-time financial settlement to eligible teachers of venture educational institutions whose services were not provincialised despite their institutions being brought under the government.
The portal, introduced jointly by the Department of School Education and the Department of Higher Education, Government of Assam, came into effect on March 15, 2026.
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The portal has been developed to support teachers left out during the provincialisation process under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialization of Services) Act, 2011, and the Assam Education (Provincialization of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017.
Eligible applicants include teachers from venture LP schools, UP schools, high schools, higher secondary schools, and degree colleges whose institutions were provincialised but whose own services were not included. Retired teachers from such institutions may also apply.
In cases where a teacher has passed away, a nominee or legal heir can submit the application by providing the required legal heir certificate details. Non-teaching staff are not eligible to apply through the portal.
Applications can be submitted online through the portal, with required documents uploaded digitally. Each application will undergo a three-stage verification process — recommendation from the head of the institution, district-level verification, and state-level verification — before financial assistance is approved.
Applicants must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 300 and provide details of an active bank account in their name. The mobile number and email ID registered at the time of application cannot be changed after final submission.
A dedicated helpdesk has been set up to assist applicants, who must submit their applications within the notified timeline.