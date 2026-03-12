Assam Removes Two-Year Transfer Bar for Teachers, Simplifies Mutual Transfer Process

The Assam government has simplified the mutual transfer process for teachers in elementary and secondary schools, withdrawing the existing two-year restriction on reapplying for transfers and making newly appointed teachers immediately eligible to seek mutual transfers.

The changes have been notified by the School Education Department as a partial modification of earlier orders under the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020, and will come into effect immediately.

