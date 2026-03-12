Assam Removes Two-Year Transfer Bar for Teachers, Simplifies Mutual Transfer Process

The Assam government has simplified the mutual transfer process for teachers in elementary and secondary schools, withdrawing the existing two-year restriction on reapplying for transfers and making newly appointed teachers immediately eligible to seek mutual transfers.
The changes have been notified by the School Education Department as a partial modification of earlier orders under the Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation and Posting) Act, 2020, and will come into effect immediately.
Also Read: Assam Eases Teacher Mutual Transfer Rules | Ranoj Pegu
Under the revised instructions, newly appointed teachers are now eligible to apply for mutual transfers without any waiting period, provided the transfer takes place strictly between teachers of the same status and through the prescribed online process.
The earlier condition — which barred teachers who had already availed a transfer from applying again within two years — has been withdrawn in full.
The government noted that a large number of teachers have recently been appointed in elementary and secondary schools across the state. It observed that allowing mutual transfers among teachers of the same status would not adversely affect students' academic support, and also clarified that mutual transfers do not impact the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) of schools.
Clause 8 of the Act already provides for annual mutual transfers through a transparent online process, designed to ensure that academic support to students is not disrupted.
All other provisions of the Act, along with related rules and guidelines, remain unchanged.
The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, the Director of Elementary Education, and the Director of Secondary Education have been directed to implement the revised provisions through the online teacher transfer portal.