Assam Launches Month-Long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Mark 25 Years of PM Modi’s Public Service

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will organise a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 17, 2026, to commemorate 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision was taken following directions issued by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting with Cabinet Ministers and senior officers on September 7. According to an executive order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the campaign will focus on public service, welfare and empowerment, with emphasis on last-mile delivery of government services, citizen-centric governance, welfare of vulnerable sections and recognition of people engaged in public service.

One of the programmes, “Ashirwad Ka Diya,” will be held on September 17. Government scheme beneficiaries will be encouraged to light lamps at their homes as an expression of gratitude. The mobilisation of beneficiaries will involve the Finance Department for Orunodoi beneficiaries, Panchayat and Rural Development for PMAY-G beneficiaries and SHG members, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs for PMAY-U beneficiaries, and the Food and Civil Supplies Department for ration card beneficiaries. A common call centre will be established for mobilisation and monitoring.

The Education Department will organise painting, quiz and debate competitions in government and private schools from September 17 to October 7 on the themes “25 Years of Seva and Samarpan” and “Viksit Bharat @ 2047.” The competitions will be conducted at school, LAC and district levels. A quiz bank containing 1,000 questions on Viksit Bharat, India’s achievements, governance and national development will also be prepared.

The government has also included “Seva Mera Yogdan,” “Seva Setu Abhiyan” and “Government at the Doorstep—Sarkar Janata Ke Dwar” among the major programmes.

Under the Sarkar Janata Ke Dwar initiative, camps will be organised at every block to bring government services closer to citizens. Departments will participate in the camps to receive and address public grievances, with 25 key schemes and services identified for priority delivery during the campaign.

The order directs all concerned departments to prepare department-specific action plans, designate senior nodal officers, coordinate with field formations and ensure that the programmes are time-bound, measurable and outcome-oriented.

District Commissioners have been designated as the overall coordinating authorities at the district level. They will prepare consolidated district action plans, monitor implementation, coordinate with district-level officers and ensure participation of elected representatives, local bodies and community organisations.

Also Read: Assam BJP Launches Month-Long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Mark Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service