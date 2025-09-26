Assam launches Poshan Maah 2025 at DC Office, Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Poshan Maah 2025, a nationwide campaign dedicated to nutrition, health, and sustainability, was officially launched on Thursday at the DC Office, Kamrup Metro. The initiative aims to build greater awareness on balanced living while engaging communities through innovative and participatory activities.

This year’s campaign will focus on five key areas. The first is obesity prevention which will include BMI screenings, awareness drives on balanced diets, reducing sugar and oil consumption, and fitness challenges to encourage healthy lifestyles. The second area is early childhood care and education (PBPB), featuring storytelling sessions, puppet shows, and parental guidance to strengthen early learning.

The third focus is the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, which will emphasise tree plantation drives, the creation of nutrition gardens, and sensitisation on reducing single-use plastics to promote environmental sustainability. The fourth area is infant and young child feeding (IYCF), with counselling for mothers, demonstrations on complementary feeding, and hygiene promotion for better child health. The final area is men-streaming, encouraging men to take an active role in nutrition and caregiving responsibilities.

Speaking at the launch, officials highlighted the importance of community participation in shaping a healthier future. “Poshan Maah is not just about food, it is about lifestyle, awareness, and collective responsibility. Together, we can ensure a healthier generation and a greener tomorrow,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro.

The campaign will continue throughout September with various outreach programmes, workshops, and community-driven activities across the district.

