7th National Nutrition Month (Poshan Maah) Concludes at Morigaon Adarsh Anganwadi Centre

Morigaon: The 7th National Nutrition Month (Poshan Maah) 2024 was concluded on Thursday which commenced from September 1, at Morigaon Adarsh Anganwadi Centre under Morigaon Municipality. District Commissioner, Debashish Sharma attended as the chief guest in the programme. The District Commissioner urged the Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi Helpers to be more aware of the health of children, pregnant women and maternity mothers. In the event the International Girl Child Day, 2024 as part of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative was moderated by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Morigaon.

A signature campaign also in conjunction with the programme was held. On the occasion of the programme, nutritious food packages were distributed among he girl child. On the other hand sanitary napkins were distributed among the adolescent girls in the programme. The programme was attended by DSWO ,Morigaon,CDPOs, supervisors and district and block Poshan teams.

