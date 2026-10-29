Assam launches STRIDE accelerator programme for startups

GUWAHATI: The Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation (AISF), under the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups, has launched the STRIDE Assam Accelerator Programme to help startups strengthen their businesses and expand into new markets. IIM Calcutta Innovation Park will serve as the implementation partner.

The 12-month programme will support 15 scale-up-ready startups in each cohort through mentoring, expert advisory and capacity-building initiatives. It will also facilitate connections with corporate customers, investors and funding networks. AISF Managing Director Nayanjyoti Goswami said the initiative aims to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses, improve financial discipline and compete in wider markets, while creating employment and contributing to Assam's economy,stated a press release.

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