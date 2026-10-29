Guwahati: 3 arrested with suspected brown sugar worth Rs 13 lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three persons, including two women, and seized 64 grams of suspected brown sugar worth approximately Rs 13 lakh from the Humsafar Express at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

Acting on specific source information, an RPF team from Guwahati, led by Sub-Inspector Rahul Kumar Dubey, checked coach B-16 of Train No. 12504 Humsafar Express, which operates between Agartala and Bengaluru, upon its arrival at the station.

During the operation, the team apprehended Munna Laskar (20), Ranjona Begum Laskar (26) and Jarina Begum (26), all residents of Bhaga Bazar under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district of Assam.

The suspected contraband was found concealed in five soap cases. Four mobile phones were also recovered from the apprehended persons. During questioning, the three reportedly disclosed that they had collected the suspected contraband from Badarpur and were taking it to Bengaluru for disposal. They were allegedly promised Rs 10,000 each for the task.

The apprehended persons, along with the seized contraband, mobile phones and relevant documents, were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal action.

The GRP has registered Case No. 226/26, dated October 28, 2026, under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

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