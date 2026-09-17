Assam launches three-year Google-backed AI training series for teachers from tomorrow

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha Assam, (SSA) in collaboration with Google for Education, will organise an online Google AI Education Educator Series for teachers across Assam as part of a three-year capacity-building programme focused on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching.

According to an official communication issued by SSA, the programme has been initiated following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Google for Education. The initiative will particularly focus on strengthening teachers' capacity to use AI for teaching students from Classes 6 to 12.

The interactive online workshop, which will include guided hands-on practice, will be conducted in two phases on September 18 and September 24, 2026. The online training link will be shared with participants one day before the respective session.

The first phase, scheduled for September 18, will cover teachers from Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai and Jorhat districts.

The second phase, scheduled for September 24, will cover Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong districts.

SSA has directed the Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers to inform teachers about the programme and ensure their participation.

All teachers interested in attending the training have been asked to register online through the Google AI Educator Series registration portal.

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