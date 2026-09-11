Morigaon College kicks off three-day freshman social, keynote warns AI may replace teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The freshman social of Morigaon College (Autonomous) commenced with a three-day programme at its auditorium on Thursday. Renowned journalist Manuj Kr Goswami attended the programme as the keynote speaker.

An open meeting on the occasion was held, which was presided over by the Principal of Morigaon College, Lilakanta Barthakur.

Speaking on the occasion, Manuj Kr Goswami said that the education system has arrived at a critical juncture, where it is facing unprecedented challenges. He said, “The rapid changes in the education system, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), are causing severe jolts.” He also added that AI might soon replace teachers.

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