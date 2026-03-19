Assam Launches Vidya Pravesh Programme for Grade 1 Students From April

Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all districts across the state to implement the 'Vidya Pravesh' programme for Grade 1 students between April and June 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen foundational learning in Assam's schools.
The instruction has been issued to all District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers, covering both government and private schools.
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Vidya Pravesh is a three-month, play-based school readiness module introduced under the NIPUN Axom Mission.
The programme is designed to ease young children into formal schooling — creating a welcoming and engaging environment for students entering Grade 1, especially those with little or no prior pre-school exposure.
Its primary focus is on building foundational literacy and numeracy skills during the critical early months of a child's formal education. For the 2026–27 academic session, it will be implemented as an interim measure for newly enrolling students.
SSA has outlined a structured monitoring system to ensure the programme runs smoothly across districts.
District Programme Officers (DPOs), members of the District and Block Academic Groups (DACG and BACG), consultants, and FLN data analysts will all be involved in regular oversight of the programme's execution.
The initiative will also be taken up for discussion during district- and cluster-level teacher orientation meetings, ensuring educators are aligned with its objectives and delivery methods.
Monitoring and reporting formats have already been shared with district authorities.
All districts have been asked to submit detailed implementation reports by July 5, 2026, giving SSA a clear picture of how the programme has been rolled out on the ground.