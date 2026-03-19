Assam Launches Vidya Pravesh Programme for Grade 1 Students From April

Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all districts across the state to implement the 'Vidya Pravesh' programme for Grade 1 students between April and June 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen foundational learning in Assam's schools.

The instruction has been issued to all District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers, covering both government and private schools.

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