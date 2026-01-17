Assam: Attendance mandatory for district and block SSA officials as well

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) directed all district and block-level officials to compulsorily mark their attendance through the Shiksha Setu App, with immediate effect. The office of the SSA Mission Director issued this instruction.

According to the official communication, while the Shiksha Setu App is already in use for online attendance of teachers and officials under the SSA, it has come to the notice of the authorities that several district and block functionaries are not submitting their attendance through the app.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Mission Director has instructed all SSA district mission coordinators to ensure strict compliance. The directive applies to all district-level and block-level officials of Samagra Shiksha, PM-POSHAN, and other related functionaries across all districts of Assam.

The department emphasized that attendance through the Shiksha Setu App is mandatory and must be followed without exception. The move is aimed at strengthening administrative discipline, ensuring accountability, and improving transparency in the implementation of education-related schemes across the state.

The Education Department has adopted punitive measures against teachers and other school employees who do not give regular attendance and departure on the Shiksha Setu App. The teachers should also take regular attendance of students. The quantum of mood materials under PM-POSHAN depends on the attendance of students. The department has also adopted coercive measures against schools that show poor attendance of students.

