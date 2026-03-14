Assam Launches Water Resources Innovation Hub and Hydro Informatics Centre to Tackle Floods and Erosion

The Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam has established a Water Resources Innovation Hub at the Assam Water Centre in Guwahati, aimed at strengthening research, innovation, and data-driven planning to address the state's recurring challenges of floods and river erosion.

The facility was formally inaugurated on Friday by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who also laid the foundation stone of a Hydro Informatics Centre within the Assam Water Centre campus during the same programme.

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