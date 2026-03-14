Assam Launches Water Resources Innovation Hub and Hydro Informatics Centre to Tackle Floods and Erosion

The Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam has established a Water Resources Innovation Hub at the Assam Water Centre in Guwahati, aimed at strengthening research, innovation, and data-driven planning to address the state's recurring challenges of floods and river erosion.
The facility was formally inaugurated on Friday by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who also laid the foundation stone of a Hydro Informatics Centre within the Assam Water Centre campus during the same programme.
Also Read: Tezpur College to host first-ever international seminar on water
Officials said the Water Resources Innovation Hub has been conceived as a collaborative platform to promote research, knowledge exchange, and practical innovation in water management. A key component of the initiative is the Hydro-Informatics Unit (HIU), established under the Water Resources Department with the approval of the state e-Cabinet in June 2023.
The unit is now set to be expanded into a full-fledged Hydro Informatics Centre, with a mandate to strengthen Assam's scientific and technological capacity in flood forecasting, water data management, and risk assessment.
Operating under the Chief Engineer, Hydro-Informatics and Quality Control, the unit brings together specialists in atmospheric sciences, remote sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), hydrology, and computer science — enabling integrated, data-driven decision-making in water resources management across the state.
Authorities said the initiatives reflect the government's focus on leveraging advanced data systems and collaborative research to improve flood preparedness, infrastructure planning, and community resilience in Assam.