Assam: Launching of Full-Fledged Biography of Kabiratna Dhireswaracharya on Oct 25

GUWAHATI: In the ongoing festive season, it is good news to the book-loving people of Assam that Assam Prakashan Parishad is going to publish an informative, exhaustive, and research-like biography of Mahamohopadhyay, Kabiratna Dhireswaracharya, one of the greatest Sanskrit scholars the state had produced. With proper and referential details of the contemporary Sanskrit scholars, the book is written by renowned litterateur and researcher Kanak Chandra Sharma, for which he had to undertake extensive visits to various places of academic activities of the scholar and in-depth studies of old manuscripts. It is felt that this book of more than 370 pages will fulfil the long-felt need regarding the life and achievements of Mahamohopadhyay, Kabiratna. The book will be launched on October 25 by Dr. Surjyakanta Hazarika, president, Axam Xahitya Xabha, in a function organised by Kamrup Sanskrit Sanjivani Sabha at Nalbari.

Dr. Dipak Kumar Sarma, former vice chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, will inaugurate the meeting, which will be presided over by Dr. Dinamani Bhagawati, president of Kamrup Sanskrit Sanjivani Sabha. Dr. Kameswar Shukla, Senior Professor, Sanskrit Department of Gauhati University, Dr. Sumanta Chaliha, Vice President, and Promod Kalita, Secretary, respectively, of Assam Prakashan Parishad, will be the guests of several other prominent litterateurs of Guwahati and Nalbari who will also remain present in the meeting.

