Book fair arranged by Assam Prakashan Parishad, All Assam Book Publishers concludes in Goalpara

Goalpara: The ten-day Assam Book Fair arranged for the first time in Goalpara district jointly by the Assam Prakashan Parishad and All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association concluded. The book fair was arranged at the Goalpara College field and was thronged every day by thousands of people taking interest in both book purchasing and participating in the literary and cultural events organized in a befitting manner inside its well decorated pandal.

About twenty eight educational institutions both private and government showcased the talents of their wards who performed in front of a huge gathering. The students also took part in different competitions like quiz, art, recitation etc organized by the organisers and brought laurels to their institutions by winning prizes.

On the other hand, several sublime programmes including seminars on art, culture, literature, language, archeology and attractive opportunity to meet favourite authors like Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Jayanta Madhav Bora, Dr. Upen Rabha Hakacham, Dr. Meghna Choudhury, Dr. Dharani Lahon, Soumyadeep Dutta, Dr. M. Kamaluddin Ahmed, Dr. Bhaskarjyoti Sarma, Dilip Kumar Sarma received huge appreciation from the audience.

The book release functions of poet Jagabandhu Kalita and Dr. Abdul Kader, programme on poetry by Geeta Das of Lekhika Somaroh and special children’s programme on the Republic Day was also well received.

On the concluding day, Sahitya Academy award winner author Anuradha Sarma Pujari attended as the chief guest and emphasized upon bringing a culture of reading books. She also urged the parents to handover books to their children in place of mobile phones. DC Khanindra Choudhury thanked the organisers on behalf of the people of Goalpara district.

Pramod Kalita, secretary of Assam Prakashan Parishad, Baharul Islam Choudhury of AABPSA and several other dignitaries also spoke on the occasion. Mention may be made that most of the events in the entire book fair was anchored by poet Nabajyoti Pathak and Prabodh Das and was locally assisted by Apurba Kumar Das.

