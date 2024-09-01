Assam: Lecture Programme on ‘Fatherhood for Gait’ held at Pragjyotish College

GUWAHATI: The department of history at Pragjyotish College, in collaboration with the IQAC cell, conducted a lecture programme on ‘Fatherhood for Gait: A hundred years of Edward Gait’s History of Assam’ on Saturday. The lecture was delivered in memory of former Head of History Department, University of Assam, the late Professor Heramba Kant Barpujari, Professor and Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Sajal Nag, Royal Global University, and former Head, Department of History, Assam Central University, Silchar, who delivered the lecture. The event was moderated by the head of the department of history at Pragjyotish College, Badan Mahanta.

The event was attended by Professor Barpujari’s daughter, Dr. Rita Barua, Smita Hazarika, and granddaughter, Archita Barua Hazarika. The lecture programme was also attended by academicians like Professor Parmita Das of Gauhati University, Professor Radha Das, Professor Uttam Bathari, Professor Ritu Thaochen of Cotton University, and Dr. Mousumi Pathak of Arya Vidyapeeth College. Along with it, the lecture programme was also attended by the faculty members and students of various departments of Pragjyotish College stated a press release.

