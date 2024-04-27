Pragjyotish College organized a national seminar on "Use of Technical Terminology in Humanities and Social Sciences in the Context of NEP 2020"

Guwahati: The Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), MOE, Government of India, in collaboration with IQAC, Pragjyotish College, organised a national seminar on the topic "Use of Technical Terminology in Humanities and Social Sciences in the Context of NEP 2020" on April 25 and 26.

CSTT Chairman Prof. Girish Nath Jha delivered his inaugural speech virtually from Delhi in the seminar. Prominent resource persons from different educational institutions, namely, Dr. Anushabda, Dr. Akash Ranjan, Tezpur University; Dr. Sudeshna Bhattacharya, Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, Prof. Sikhar Kumar Sarma, Dr. Jyoti Praksh Tamuli, Swarna Prabha Chainary, Gauhati University; Dr. Pankaj Jyoti Gogoi, Arya Vidyapeeth College, and Dr. Bhabaranjan Sarmah, KKHSOU, Guwahati, delivered their lectures in the nine technical sessions for the national seminar.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, principal of Pragjyotish College, delivered the welcome address. Mercy Lalrohluo Hmar, AD, CSTT, and Dr. Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, President of College GB, also participated in the seminar. Dr. Namita Das, Coordinator, IQAC, Pragjyotish College, explained the technical themes of the seminar. The vote of thanks was offered by Binodini Devi, AD, CSTT.

The issues discussed in the seminar mainly focused on social science and humanities research through new critical thinking and cognitive mapping using regional technical terminology in the context of NEP 2020.

