Assam: LGBI Airport records footfall of 5.2 lakh passengers in May

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, recorded a footfall of nearly 5.2 lakh passengers in May 2024, witnessing a sharp 15 percent increase from the corresponding month of last year that witnessed a footfall of 4,94,057. On the contrary, the airport handled 3,554 scheduled flights in May.

Meanwhile, the airport handled nearly 3,342 Haj passengers in May 2024, which is significantly lower than last year's Haj time. Last year, 5790 Haj pilgrims left the airport for Mecca.

Notably, the top three domestic destinations from Guwahati are Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Similarly, the four international destinations are Singapore, Paro, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

Chief airport officer Utpal Baruah said, "Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth this summer, starting in May. In this summer season, the rise of passengers will be sharpening. LGBIA expects a strong surge during the summer."

