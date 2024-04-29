Assam CM Unveils First Look of State-of-the-Art Integrated Terminal at LGBI Airport

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared on the social media platform X the first look at the progress of the new Integrated Terminal being built at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati.
Designed to accommodate up to 13 million passengers each year, the terminal is set to become a busy center of travel connections and amenities.
Chief Minister Sarma shared his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its importance in strengthening Assam's role in the aviation industry.
He mentioned that the new terminal would improve the travel experience for passengers and also reflect the state's rich heritage in its design and architecture.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “First look of progress of the upcoming Integrated Terminal of the LGBI Airport in Guwahati. This new terminal will be able to handle 13 million passengers annually and will be replete with modern facilities and a sustainable building reflecting Assam's rich heritage. The power of your one vote!”
Apart from being an expansion, the new terminal will depict Assam's cultural identity, symbolizing the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool, which is the state flower and an emblem of love, fertility, and celebration among the Assamese people.
Earlier, while speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The new Guwahati airport will look exactly like the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool. This terminal will be completed in July 2024. Following this Guwahati will witness a significant boost in tourism."
The Foxtail Orchid, known scientifically as Rhynchostylis retusa, holds a special place in the hearts of the Assamese people.
It adorns the hair of female Bihu dancers during the Bohag Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year celebrated on April 14th.
Meanwhile, the new terminal at Guwahati airport is designed to manage the influx of travelers. It will have the capacity to manage 4,300 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, and approximately 10 million passengers annually.
The structure will boost modern amenities such as 64 check-in counters, 20 self-check-in kiosks, six baggage counters, in-line baggage security screening systems, and ten aero-bridges.
The airport's capacity will be doubled due to this expansion and the current demands and future growth will be addressed.
This strategic move will also connect Guwahati with more domestic and international destinations, fostering greater connectivity and economic growth in the region.
