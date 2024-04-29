Assam CM Unveils First Look of State-of-the-Art Integrated Terminal at LGBI Airport

He mentioned that the new terminal would improve the travel experience for passengers and also reflect the state's rich heritage in its design and architecture.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “First look of progress of the upcoming Integrated Terminal of the LGBI Airport in Guwahati. This new terminal will be able to handle 13 million passengers annually and will be replete with modern facilities and a sustainable building reflecting Assam's rich heritage. The power of your one vote!”

Apart from being an expansion, the new terminal will depict Assam's cultural identity, symbolizing the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool, which is the state flower and an emblem of love, fertility, and celebration among the Assamese people.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The new Guwahati airport will look exactly like the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool. This terminal will be completed in July 2024. Following this Guwahati will witness a significant boost in tourism."