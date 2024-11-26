Assam: Lions Club of Guwahati Organized Free Health Camp at ISKCON Temple, Ulubari

GUWAHATI: Lions Club of Guwahati organized a free diabetes detection and eye screening recently at ISKCON Temple, Ulubari, Guwahati, supported by Contour Elite Plus and Mamtora Brothers.

During the camp, approximately 169 patients’ availed themselves of medical services for diabetes detection and eye screening, consultancy provided free by Dr. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee, Dr. Ranim, and Manav Mamtora. Powered reading spectacles were given free to patients based on their diagnosis. The project chairman of Lion, Binod Lohia, informed that the people of this region were informed about the camp by way of various advertisements. PRO of the Club, Bikash Gupta, informed that the president of the club, Lion Sanoj Agarwal, and treasurer Lion Rakesh Choudhary were also present during the camp. The president of Lion, Sanoj Agarwal, informed that the club is committed to creating awareness on the benefit of the early detection of diabetic and eye problems and is regularly organizing such camps in and around Guwahati, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Free health camp for journalists held in Guwahati city