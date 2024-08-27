Assam: Free health camp for journalists held in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati in collaboration with AIIMS Guwahati organized a health camp for Guwahati-based media persons on August 26, 2024. The event took place at the Gauhati Press Club and was aimed at providing essential health screening services to the journalists. The health camp witnessed an overwhelming response and over 90 journalists availed the benefit of free medical advice and medicine during the camp.

In the welcome address, the director general of NE Zone and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, K. Satish Nambudiripad, said that “The medical camp is a small gesture for thanking the media fraternity for their support to PIB Guwahati in reaching out to people and disseminating information on various developmental schemes of the government.”

In the inaugural address, the executive director of AIIMS Guwahati, Dr. Ashok Puranik, advised the media fraternity on various aspects of good health. He briefed on the importance of healthy lifestyle by ensuring proper hydration, adequate sleep and at least 20-minutes of daily exercise. He further briefed about the recent initiatives in the newly inaugurated AIIMS Guwahati facility and stated that radiotherapy, CT scan and 4/5 additional Operation Theatres will soon be available at the facility. He also remarked that with the construction of the new Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over Brahmaputra, the travel time from the city to AIIMS Guwahati will significantly reduce making the medical services even more accessible. The medical health camp offered a wide range of screening services by doctors from AIIMS, including general medical check-ups, eye and dental examinations and dietary consultation. The camp also provided attendees with access to basic medicines to address their immediate health needs. This initiative underscores the importance of supporting the health and well-being of journalists, who often work under stressful conditions, stated a press release.

