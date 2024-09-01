Assam: Liquor prices to decrease from September 1 in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has announced a reduction in liquor prices, effective from September 1, due to a decrease in excise duty. This move follows an earlier announcement of reduced rates for certain brands of imported whiskey and rum. The new tariffs for foreign liquor in Assam will be adjusted starting September 1.

Beer prices were reduced so that 650 ml of beer with 5% alcohol content will see a price reduction of Rs 22 each and that of 650 ml of beer with alcohol content above 5% will be reduced by Rs 34 each. Spirits prices were reduced so that 750 ml rum will experience a price drop amounting to Rs (exact figure not specified), regular brand 750 ml whiskey and gin will be reduced by Rs 144 each, the luxury brand 750 ml brandy, whiskey, and gin, priced between Rs 360-500, will see a reduction of Rs (exact figure not specified), and elegant brand 750 ml brandy, whiskey, and gin, priced between Rs 500-700, will be reduced by Rs 214 each.

