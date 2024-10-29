Assam: Local Holiday Declared on November 1 at Kamrup (Metro) District to Mark Diwali Festival

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Governor of Assam has announced a local holiday on November 1 within the Kamrup (Metro) District to mark the Diwali festival. This declaration is made under e-file No. 222764/133, dated Dispur, October 2024.

According to the notification, all State Government Offices, educational institutions, and financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) District will remain closed on November 1. This includes institutions under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The declaration aims to facilitate a joyful and relaxing break for the people in the region.

