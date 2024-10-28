Assam: Local Pottery Industry Gears Up Ahead of Diwali Festival in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The local pottery industry in Dibrugarh is geared up and busy making diyas (earthen lamps) ahead of the Diwali festival.

Ratan Pandit, a 30-year-old third-generation potter, is keeping their age-old tradition of making pottery alive. After completing his higher secondary education at DHSK College, Ratan Pandit entered his family business.

For several years, the family has been living at Kachari Ghat in Dibrugarh.

The sale of earthen lamps has increased due to the festival season. Diwali is the festival of lights, and during the festival, the sale of the earthen lamp increased.

The artificial Chinese lights have been flooding the market, but the diyas have a special role in the Diwali festival.

“Due to the rain, our work has been hampered, but it has again been back on track after the weather conditions improved. Our sale of earthen lamps and other pottery items has been good this year. The Chinese light has affected our business, but still people are purchasing diyas from us,” said Ratan Pandit.

Josohoda Khemani, a local customer, said, “Everybody buys diyas from the market, and if we come here and purchase from them, it would be great help from them. Fancy diyas are capturing the market instead of them; if we purchase the diyas from them and colour them, it will help them, and our creativity will be tested.”

“Diyas are our tradition during Diwali, and we have to light earthen diyas during the festival time. The artificial Chinese lights have captured the market, but still we prepared diyas during Diwali,” Khemani said.

