Assam: Locals oppose construction of water supply project on Borsola Beel

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the aim to supply drinking water to a section of Guwahatians, the agencies concerned are planning to set up a project on the Borsola Beel. But the locals have spoken against this proposed project. Locals mentioned that the water body has already lost a part of its water-holding ability due to the dumping of garbage and soil and that if the project is constructed there, it will lead to a further shortage of water in the locality and the nearby areas.

They also added that the waterbody is a natural drainage area for the rainwater in the city and that any construction might have a major negative impact on the already prominent problem of urban flooding. They have also called for actions towards the immediate clearing of the water body of garbage to increase its water holding capacity and not set up a water supply project.

Another local person pointed out that the government has allocated part of the wetland for an educational institution, a medical facility and other business establishments and that the same has had a negative impact on the water body and requested that no further damage is done to the same.