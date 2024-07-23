Assam: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Reports Growth in Passengers

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, has processed a record number of passengers in Q1 FY2024-25, with over 1.49 million passengers having travelled through the Airport during the period.

This is a growth of 2.02% over Q1 2023-24. Among the 1.49 million passengers, 1.48 million were domestic passengers, while over 15,000 passengers travelled internationally. With this, LGBIA process over 500,000 passengers each month. LGBIA currently operates services to four international destinations including Paro, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and 28 domestic destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata. Bangkok topped the list of most travelled international destinations and New Delhi was the most travelled domestic destination from LGBIA. Infrastructure enhancement at LGBIA is keeping track with the growth of the Airport. A New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), currently under construction, is scheduled for completion in mid-2025. Built over 1.5 million sq ft, the Terminal will accommodate 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA). It is designed to handle larger volumes of passengers and aircraft, elevate passenger experience whilst enhancing operational efficiency for our airline customers.

Also Read: ‘LGBIA Chronicle’ launched at Guwahati Airport (sentinelassam.com)